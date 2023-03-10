Romanian authorities seal EUR 10 million contract for tourism promotion

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, Csilla Hegedus, announced on Friday that the contract for cultural promotion of about 10 million euros, which will bring foreign influencers to Romania, has been concluded. They will promote the country as a cultural destination in foreign magazines and publications, including National Geographic.

“It is our project Attractive Romania, the largest project to restore and enhance the cultural heritage of Romania, of which we are restoring 240 objectives and promoting another 700”, Hegedus told a press conference in Satu Mare on Friday.

“We also signed the promotion contract worth almost 10 million euros. It is the biggest cultural promotion project of Romania and, in addition to visual reality, in addition to the interactive visual presentation of these sites, we want National Geographic and all the branded publications in Europe and not only to write about what we have here in the country and what we have here in Satu Mare. That’s why we will also bring influencers from abroad to write about us, because we know that we have these extraordinary values, but someone else will not know unless they talk about it”, she added.

The project provides for the promotion of several cultural and touristic objectives from Romania abroad.