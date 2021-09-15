Bucharest Short Film Festival ready to start on September 17

The 5th edition of BSFF will take place from 17th to 23rd of September, at Godot Theater (Bragadiru Palace) and Cinema Eforie.

As in every edition of BSFF, the competition includes short films selected and awarded at renowned festivals around the world – Academy Awards, Annecy, Berlinale, Cannes, Clermont-Ferrand, Locarno, Sundance, Tribeca, Toronto, and others.

The BSFF 2021 Jury consists of:

** Christos Stergioglou, actor and producer, President of the BSFF Jury – https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1176651/

** Sorin Baican [film editor, audio-visual producer http: // www. studioset.tv/]

** Octavian Chiriac [2D &3D animator http://www.fatfoxanimation.com]

** Daniel Șerbănică [director of photography https://vimeo.com/user1604311]

** Ștefan Crișan [music producer and editor of sound]

** Bogdan Filip [director of photography and photographer]

** Radu Munteanu, film producer and director, initiator & executive and artistic director of the BSFF festival.

Special guest for this year is the President of the Jury for the 5th edition of BSFF, Christos Stergioglou, actor with over 40 years of experience in theater and cinema, known for his roles in films like:

— DOGTOOTH, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Oscar nominated film – Academy Awards 2011 and awarded with the prize ‘Un Certain Regard’ at the Cannes Film Festival 2009

— THE ETERNAL RETURN OF ANTONIS PARASCKEVAS, directed by Elina Psikou, film awarded at the Thessaloniki Film Festival in 2013, where Christos Stergioglou won the “Best Actor”.

7 nights of film festival with short films coming from all over the world, selected from over 1.200 submitted films entered in the competition of the 5th edition of BSFF: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Republic of Korea, Norway, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russian Federation, Switzerland, United States.

On the last night of BSFF 2021, some of the award-winning films will be screened.

From the titles of the 5th edition:

— NIMIC, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (off competition)

— SKIN, directed by Guy Nattiv – Oscar for Best Short Film – Academy Awards 2019

— SO WHAT IF THE GOATS DIE, directed by Sofia Alaoui – Best Short Film – Sundance Festival 2020

— THE LETTER ROOM, directed by Elvira Lind – Oscar Finalist in the category of short film – Academy Awards 2021

— DAUGHTER, directed by Daria Kashcheeva – Nominated for Oscars for Best Animated Film – Academy Awards 2020, Grand Prize – Anima Brussels Animation Film Festival 2020, Jury Prize for Best Animated Short Film – Sundance 2020, Oscar prize for Best Student Film – Student Academy Awards 2019

— GENIUS LOCI, directed by Adrien Merigeau – Oscar Finalist in the category of animation short film – Academy Awards 2021

— DOG EAT DOG, directed by Rikke Gregersen – Silver Medal at the Oscars in the category of student film – Student Academy Awards 2021

More information about the festival, Jury members, program and the films selected in the fifth edition of BSFF, can be found on our website, www.bucharestshort.ro.

Films with English & Romanian subtitles.

Tickets for BSFF 2021 are available in advance and throughout the festival, through www.eventbook.ro, partner points at Eventbook.ro, and during the festival, at the locations – Godot Theater and Cinemateca Eforie, one hour before the projections.

The event will take place in accordance with the regulations against the spread of COVID-19.