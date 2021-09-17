Weekend events in Bucharest: Street Delivery Bucharest 2021, The Color Run Night 2021, IMapp Bucharest – Winners League, Bucharest International 10K
Street Delivery Bucharest 2021
Between Friday, September 17 and Sunday, September 19 the Cărturești Foundation will organize the “Street Delivery Bucharest 2021” event, on Pictor Verona Street. For this event, road traffic will be restricted on Painter Arthur Verona Street between Alexandru D. Xenopol St. and Jean Louis Calderon St.
Street Delivery is a civic initiative to regain public space and imagine more human-friendly cities started in 2006 by the Cărturești Foundation and the Romanian Order of Architects, a strategic OAR project funded by #TimbrulDeArhitectură.
The guests of this edition are: Ugears, Ludicus, Atelierul de Croit de Imagini, Experiențe Japoneze, Asociația Unu și Unu, Smart City/VPK Group, Turific Play, Acuarello, KaleidoLove, Taraful Crescut pe muzică, Handpan Romania si Nala Sound Sculptures, TOBA Artisan Cajones, Zanga Drums by Roxana Zanga, Art Machine by Pastila Roz.
„The Color Run Night 2021” sports event
On Saturday, Sept. 18 the sports event “The Color Run Night 2021” will take place on the route Bd. Mircea Vodă – Bd. Unirii.
Traffic restrictions will be imposed on the following route: parking of the National Library – Bd. Mircea Vodă – Bd. Unirii – Piața Alba Iulia (without affecting the roundabout road traffic) and return on Bd. Unirii to the Șerban Vodă bridge (without affecting the road traffic from the intersection) – Bd. Unirii – Bd. Mircea Vodă – the parking lot of the National Library.
Road traffic will be restricted between 14.00 – 20.00, on the route mentioned above and on the arteries that access it.
In case there will be bad weather on Saturday, „The Color Run Night 2021” will be held on Sunday, September 19, with the same restrictions in store.
„IMapp Bucharest – Winners League”
The Center for Creation, Art and Tradition Bucharest will organize the event “IMapp Bucharest – Winners League” in Constitution Square on Saturday, Sept. 18 starting with 17.00 and on Libertății Boulevard, the patch between Calea 13 Septembrie and United Nations Blvd.
IMapp Bucharest – Winners League is one of the largest international 3D video mapping competitions in the world, organized each year by Bucharest City Hall through CREART, in Constitution Square, Bucharest, Romania.
Bucharest International 10K
On Sunday, September 19, during 8:30 and 15:30 hrs, there will be another sports event in Bucharest, „Bucharest International 10K”, with runners to gather from Regele Mihai I Park, Charles de Gaulle entrance.
The start and arrival will be in the Arch of Triumph area/Charles de Gaulle Square and the marathon take place on Kiseleff Road and the adjacent areas, promoting the Capital city’s tourist sights.
The event will include the half-marathon and 10km races, which will be attended by elite international athletes, national champions, and amateur runners. The event will offer cash prizes worth over € 14,000.
Inspired by Romanian runner Constantina Diță, gold medalist at the Olympics, the event aims to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle, offers opportunities to top Romanian athletes, supports local charities, promotes Bucharest and Romania as international tourist destinations.