Feldioara plant’s purchase by Nuclearelectrica to be concluded soon. Only 50% of the dividends of Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz to go to the state

The government adopted an ordinance on Friday that will allow the completion of the acquisition of the Feldioara plant by Nuclearelectrica in the next period, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, announced on Friday.

According to the minister, the adopted ordinance aimed at concluding the inventory regarding all the buildings of the National Uranium Company.

“It is a very important ordinance, because without this tabulation it would not be possible to complete the nuclear integrated circuit in Romania. With the approval of this Ordinance, we can complete the acquisition of the Feldioara plant by Nuclearelectrica, which will benefit from the possibility of exploring uranium ore, processing it at Feldioara and obviously the manufacture of fuel and the production of nuclear electricity,”said Virgil Popescu.

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, also announced on Facebook on Friday the adoption of two decisions concerning Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz.

“We adopted two decisions regarding the exemption from the allocation to the state budget, for the financial year of 2021, in the form of dividends, of a share of 90% of the accounting profit of the National Company Nuclearelectrica S.A. and of the National Natural Gas Company ROMGAZ S.A. remaining after deducting the profit tax, a quota of 50% being established. The two companies have important investment projects (reactors 3 and 4, the start of the Black Sea gas operation – the Neptun Deep perimeter) and we make sure that they also have the necessary financial resources”, said the minister.

The government will take only 50% of the profits of Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz, to leave them money and investments. The 50% profits going to the state was also announced previously PM Nicolae Ciuca, before the government sitting.

“Today we will approve a government decision by which we come to consolidate the measures taken to support the population and protect the citizens from rising energy and gas prices, in the sense that for Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz we will establish that 50% of the dividends will go to the state, and the other half can be used for investments, both in terms of developing offshore extraction capabilities and ensuring the development of reactors 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant,” Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Executive meeting.