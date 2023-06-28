USD19 M funding for three Romanian entrepreneurs making robots in the UK

A startup that makes robots for warehouses and logistics, opened by three young Romanians in the UK, has attracted an investment of 19 million dollars in a Series A funding round led by the venture capital firm Atomico.

The BotsAndUS startup, meanwhile becoming Dexory, was founded in London, in 2015, by Andrei Danescu (CEO – photo left), Adrian Negoiță (CTO – photo right) and Oana Jinga (marketing and sales).

On Tuesday, the company announced that it had secured $19 million in funding in an investment round led by Atomico, which also included existing investors: Lakestar, Kindred, Capnamic and Maersk Growth, the investment fund of Denmark’s Maersk , one of the world leaders in shipping and logistics.

“As part of this investment, Atomico partner Ben Blume will join Dexory’s board of directors,” the startup said. Dexory will use the raised funding to expand internationally in “key markets”, in the US, Central and Northern Europe, to grow its team and to accelerate the production of autonomous robots.

In 2020, Dexory secured $2.5 million in funding from investment funds Kindred Capital and Capnamic Ventures. In the summer of 2022, the three Romanian entrepreneurs established in the UK also obtained venture capital funding of 13 million dollars for their startup.