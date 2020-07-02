8km-queue at the only Bulgarian-Greek border crossing point

Cars of tourists have queued at the only Bulgarian-Greek border crossing point on Thursday to enter Greece, after Athens had announced yesterday only one border crossing point, the one of Kulata-Promachonas is opened during July 1-15.

Several Romanians also waiting in line to cross the border to Greece confirmed on Facebook that the small vehicle queue had reached at least 6-8 kilometers, while trucks have to wait in a 15-km line.

Bulgarian newspaper Standard has reported on Thursday morning that cars and trucks were queuing for at least 5 kilometers to cross the Kulata-Promachonas border.

The Bulgarian authorities expect higher flows of tourists in the upcoming days as the weekend is approaching.