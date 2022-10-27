Film submissions for TIFF 2023 are now open

Submissions for the 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival are now open! The festival will take place in June 2023, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Filmmakers can submit films for three competitive programs –Official Competition, What’s Up, Doc?, Romanian Days – and three non-competitive programs: Full Moon, Supernova, No Limit.

Essentials:

The Official Competition is dedicated to 1st and 2nd time directors and their fiction films.

is dedicated to 1st and 2nd time directors and their fiction films. The What’s Up, Doc? competitive section is open to filmmakers at their first or second documentary.

competitive section is open to filmmakers at their first or second documentary. Release (world premiere) dates for films selected in the competitive programs of the festival must be after May 1, 2022.

Foreign and Romanian entries in the Official Competition and What’s Up, Doc? must not have been screened in Romania.

and must not have been screened in Romania. National premieres have priority in all sections.

TIFF doesn’t have a dedicated section of foreign shorts.

Deadline: February 1st, 2023

Submission fees

International features:

EUR 20.00 (early bird, October 25th – December 15th, 2022)

EUR 40.00 (December 16th 2022 – February 1st, 2023)

Romanian films have no submission fee. All regulations can be found here: https://tiff.ro/en/regulations-tiff-2023

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) is the most important film festival in Romania and one of the most spectacular cultural events in the region. In more 20 years it has grown to become a year-round model for film industry and a national cultural brand with various satellite events all over the country. The Transilvania IFF experience means an exciting and intriguing film selection, picturesque locations such as castles or open-air museums, cine-concerts, educational platforms for young audiences, solid industry programs, and a consistent focus on the future of audio-visual content.

Submit your film here: vp.eventival.com/tiff/2023.