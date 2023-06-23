Tourists expected this weekend at the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse celebrated at Astra Museum in Sibiu
Between June 22-25 at the ASTRA Museum in Sibiu, the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse/Ziua Universala a Iei event takes place, already in its 10th edition. During the four days, visitors are invited to discover traditions and customs, take part in sitters and listen to stories and myths directly from 50 folk craftsmen and restorers. The Universal Day of Ia is celebrated every year on June 24, on the Midsummer Day, and was initiated in 2013 by the La Blouse Roumaine online community.
36 demonstration and interactive workshops will be held, starting with weaving workshops, up to workshops for printing flowers on textiles or dyeing with natural colors, making ornaments, embroidering motifs from silk, felting, metalwork, painting on glass or leather processing and storytelling workshops.