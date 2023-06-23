Tourists expected this weekend at the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse celebrated at Astra Museum in Sibiu

Between June 22-25 at the ASTRA Museum in Sibiu, the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse/Ziua Universala a Iei event takes place, already in its 10th edition. During the four days, visitors are invited to discover traditions and customs, take part in sitters and listen to stories and myths directly from 50 folk craftsmen and restorers. The Universal Day of Ia is celebrated every year on June 24, on the Midsummer Day, and was initiated in 2013 by the La Blouse Roumaine online community.

36 demonstration and interactive workshops will be held, starting with weaving workshops, up to workshops for printing flowers on textiles or dyeing with natural colors, making ornaments, embroidering motifs from silk, felting, metalwork, painting on glass or leather processing and storytelling workshops.

“It’s time to take a walk in the alleys of the open-air museum in Dumbrava Sibiului and recognize each other by the signs on the chimes: where we come from, what kind of people we are and who we are with. During several days we give you the opportunity to cook for the celebration and re-enter the universe of tradition. Come on the streets of the ASTRA Museum in search of the stories and craftsmanship of the folk craftsmen, who gave life to the threads of thread and depicted them in the most delicate fabrics!”, said Ciprian Ștefan, manager of the ASTRA Museum. For the afternoon of June 24, right from Sânziene, this year’s program includes the ride in IE with Biciclete Cochete and the picnic in the Country Fair, then the concert of the young Șiterasi from Galeșu, the contemporary musical arrangements inspired by ancient tones that bear the creative signature of DJ Silly Conductor and the CORBU band concert.On Sunday, June 25, in the clearing of the Church in Bezded, the Sânziene Choir will take place, initiated by artists of the “Ilie Micu” School of Arts and Crafts. Also on Sunday, visitors are invited to take part in the “The Most Beautiful Romanian Blouse” contest.