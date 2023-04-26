Bucharest and Timișoara featured in the Discover Local digital guide of the Mercure hotel chain

Mercure has launched a new curated list of authentic ‘Discover Local’ experiences for its guests to enjoy in Europe’s top cities, from hotspots to hidden gems. Travellers can access the easy to use online itineraries of the must-see local recommendations, including local landmarks, heritage sites, art venues, culinary delicacies and more. The Mercure Discover Local digital guides enable guests to be immersed in the city by visiting, eating and drinking like the locals do.

A selection of what to expect is included in a round-up below with visitors guaranteed a unique insight in to how to live like a local in every city curated by local experts in every location.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Buzzing with exciting local opportunities to seize, Amsterdam is the city to be in for incredible food and unique experiences. From small hidden gems such as Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder, a museum in a 17th century canal house, to Amsterdam’s most famous park, the Vondelpark, there is something for everyone. Locals love the popular terrace of local brewery Brouwerij ‘t IJ and every Amsterdammer has visited Natura Artis Magistra, known as Artis locally, one of the world’s oldest zoos and botanical gardens. Visitors can shop till they drop in vintage stores at De 9 Straatjes or enjoy the many eateries in the narrow streets of De Pijp. Wijmpje Beukers and Venster 33 are both recommended as somewhere to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.

Berlin, Germany

Home to spectacular city views and funky venues for sitting and sipping, Berlin is the perfect destination for relaxation and adventure. For art enthusiasts, locals recommend checking out modern art at Hamburger Bahnhof – Museum für Gegenwart, the unique open-air East Side Gallery on a stretch of the Berlin Wall and seeing just why Berlin is known as the graffiti capital of Europe at Urban Nation Museum. After a day of culture immersion, tuck into a classic kebab in the secret capital of döner at the first Hasir restaurant, a traditional Berlin brand, or for a quick bite try a curry sausage at Curry 36, popular with taxi drivers all across the city.

Bristol, England

With a long and fascinating history, this bustling harbour city appeals to travellers of all kinds. Join a free city tour to discover Bristol’s colourful street art, including work from legendary local Bristolian Banksy, such as the famous ‘Girl with the Pierced Eardrum’. Take a leisurely stroll along the harbour waterfront with a locally brewed craft beers or dive in at the deep end with a wide range of water sports, such as paddle boarding and yachting, along the River Avon. Alternatively, wonder at scientific marvels at the Clifton Observatory’s Camera Obscura, a curiosity of Victorian-era engineering.

Bucharest, Romania

Named as one of the prettiest places to visit in Romania, the capital city of Bucharest is full of magnificent monuments and lush green spaces. One of the most photographed places is Pasajul Victoriei, otherwise known as the Umbrella Street. The vibrant umbrella canopy attracts visitors from all over the world looking for an Insta-worthy shot. Bucharest’s rich history can be uncovered at the Palace of the Parliament, the world’s heaviest structure and a labyrinth of never-ending hallways. After a day of seeing the sights, wind down with a coffee at the Macca-Vilacrosse passage, a beautiful arcade filled with cosy cafés.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is known for its rich culture and grand structures but as the ‘City of Spas’, what better place for total relaxation. The iconic Szechenyi Spa Baths are a real hotspot where visitors can go to unwind and enjoy a swim in the thermal water. Other popular spots include Fisherman’s Bastion for unforgettable views and the famous Buda Castle, home to the National Gallery and the Budapest History Museum. A relaxing boat trip down the Danube or a walk down the Chain Bridge, connecting Buda and Pest, are best at sunset.

If looking for the trendiest spots in Budapest, then look no further than the ruin bars and pubs of the Jewish Quarter; the original ruin bar, Szimpla Kert, is a well-established favourite.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The historic capital of Scotland is famous for its stunning buildings and unique charm. Local favorites include the impressive Thistle Chapel, with beautiful detailing throughout, and The Chocolatarium, a micro chocolate factory full of sweet treats. Explore Edinburgh’s best kept secrets with Mercure’s maps, including the beautiful Dean Village, a stone’s throw from Prince’s Street and the city’s best viewpoint, the rooftop of the National Museum. Visitors can lose themselves in glorious architecture or expand their minds at McNaughton’s Bookshop and Gallery, a treasure trove of limited-edition novels.

Frankfurt, Germany

Known for its impressive art scene, history and delicious food, the central German city of Frankfurt is the ideal place for a city break. Discover Local in Frankfurt by delving into the many historic buildings, from the birthplace of famous poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to the significant “House of all Germans” church. Admire the city skyline at sunset from above at local favourite Goetheturm, the Goethe Tower, or take in the views from one of the best photo spots in the city, The Eiserner Steg, a romantic 19th-century footbridge over the river. Foodies will love the fresh produce on offer at the quirky market of Kleinmarkthalle and the local delicacy of apple wine, best sampled in the Bornheim neighborhood.

Kraków, Poland

The vibrant city of Kraków has much to offer any traveller, from places of historical significance to an abundance of restaurants and bars. Residents recommend soaking up the atmosphere in the main medieval market square of Rynek Główny and taking advantage of the many restaurants and shops nearby. Travellers can visit the Auschwitz – Birkenau Museum, the Wieliczka Salt Mine, or experience the best of Kraków without the tourist crowds in the trendy neighborhood of Kazmierz, a former Jewish quarter. The best of Polish fast food can be tried at Plac Nowy, washed down with Poland’s favourite sprit, vodka, at Wodka Bar.

London, England

Even one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations has its secret spots. The peaceful Kyoto Garden in Holland Park is a welcome escape from bustling London, home to waterfalls and ponds teeming with wildlife. Lesser-known stunning views across the River Thames await at the Southbank Centre’s equally peaceful rooftop garden. Kew Gardens in leafy West London is the perfect picnic spot but for a real foodie haven, look no further than Borough Market. London’s oldest food market, dating back to the 13th century has delicious fresh produce in every direction; it’s no surprise that it’s a must-visit for tourists and locals alike.

Munich, Germany

As one of the beer capitals of the world and famous for its lively Oktoberfest, a break in Munich is guaranteed to be full of fun. No trip to Munich would be complete without a visit to the Beer and Oktoberfest Museum where some of the finest Bavarian beer can be tried. Spend days climbing Old Peter, one of the city’s best-known churches or strolling around The English Garden, one of the largest inner-city parks in the world. In the evening, enjoy the nightlife of Glockenbachviertel, one of the city’s hippest areas, or sample local dishes at Bavarian restaurant Atzinger. For something different, why not try a beer and cheese flavoured ice cream at Der Verrückter Eismacher, the most famous ice-cream parlour in town.

Timișoara, Romania

Nicknamed ‘Little Vienna’, Timisoara is a great destination for those seeking historical monuments, beautiful outdoor spaces and a lively atmosphere. Visitors can make their way into the heart of the city and explore Piața Victoriei, meaning ‘Victory Square’, which features a plethora of charming shops, restaurants and museums. Locals particularly recommend visiting the Orthodox Cathedral in the area for its spectacular architecture. For history enthusiasts, the Natural History Museum and the reconstructed medieval village at Muzeul Satului Bănățean are well worth a visit. For the foodies, there is no better way to try Banat cuisine then a tasting tour around the city centre and travellers cannot leave without trying the traditional dish of Mâncare de brozbe.

Vienna, Austria

The capital of Austria, once the residence of the Austrian-Hungarian imperial family, home to a world-famous chocolate cake and melting pot of Alpine and Balkan culture is ready to welcome visitors for spooky adventures, culinary journeys and to learn more about its remarkable imperial legacy. Discover Vienna’s history and the fascinating life of Empress Elisabeth, or ‘Sisi’, at the appropriately named the ‘The Sisi Museum’. It is located in the Hofburg, the former residence of the imperial family. Directly opposite the entrance to the museum, you will also find the world-famous Lippizaner horses, which are trained in the Spanish riding school. Pay your respects to some of history’s greatest musicians, including the iconic Ludwig van Beethoven, amongst the tranquility of Zentralfriedhof cemetery, one of the largest cemeteries in the world. Fancy a late-night snack after hitting the town? Try the Würstelstand am Hohen Markt to truly end a night out like a local.

Warsaw, Poland

Poland’s largest city is full of royal palaces, parks, arts and culinary delights as well as an impressive museum scene. Warsaw’s 12th century Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a favourite amongst visitors to Poland. Locals recommend beginning any trip in the central market and walking towards the Warsaw Mermaid statue before exploring the rest of the neighbourhood, full of colourful buildings. Suggested walking routes also include a riverside stroll at Vistula Boulevards and seeing the home of the kings at Zamek Krolewsk.. Mouth-watering food and drink can be found in the market hall at Hala Koszyki but the best pint can be found at the historic brewery, Browary Warszawskie.